Philadelphia Region Could Soon Move Into Yellow Phase Of Reopening Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:51s - Published 1 day ago Crystal Cranmore reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Region Could Soon Move Into Yellow Phase Of Reopening CLOSED UNTIL EARLY SUNDAYMORNING.THAT IS YOUR TRAVEL ALERT.AFTER WEEKS OF STAYINGHOME, THE PHILADELPHIA REGIONCOULD MOVE IN THE TOM WOLFYELL HE PHASE OF REOPENING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE HAS MORE ONWHAT WE CAN EXPECT IN THEWEEKS TO COME.REPORTER: I HAVE SPOKEN TOSO MANY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSOWNERS AND TOP QUESTION ISWHEN WILL PHILADELPHIA ANDSURROUNDING COUNTIES REOPEN.NOW THEY HAVE FINALLY HAVE ANANSWER.MY STAY AT HOME ORDER DIDEXACTLY WHAT IT IS INTENDED TODO IT SAVES LIVES.REPORTER: GOVERNOR TOM WOLFANTICIPATE HIS STATEWIDE ORDERWILL BE LIFTED ENTIRELY IN TWOWEEKS.OVERALL WE HAVE SEEN MOSTAREAS CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN ORREDUCE THE COVID-19 NEW CASECOUNT.REPORTER: WOLF SAYS HEEXPECTS PHILADELPHIA ANDSUBURBS TO MAKE THE SHIFT FROMRED TO YELLOW ON FRIDAYJUNE 5TH.I DON'T THINK YOU'LL SEE AFAST SPRINT ON JUNE 5TH, 6THOR 7TH.REPORTER: ROB WONDERLAND,THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THEGREATER PHILADELPHIA CHAMBEROF COMMERCE.THEIR BUSINESS MEMBERS EMPLOY600,000 PEOPLE IN THE REGION.WE KNOW THAT THIS BUSINESSCOMMUNITY WITH THE SPIRIT OFTHE FREE ENTERPRISE, ANDDEVOTION, IT IS TO COMMUNITYAND TO EACH OTHER,.REPORTER: IT IS 30 ARE TOREMEMBER WHAT THE YELLOW PHASEMEANS.STAY AT HOME ORDER LIFTED.TELEWORK MUST CONTINUE.GATHERINGS OF 25 PEOPLE ARENOT PERMITTED.IN PERSON RETAIL LOUD CURBSIDE AND DELIVERY ISPREFERABLE.CHILD CARE CAN OPEN UP WITHGUIDANCE.BARS APE RESTAURANTS REMAINLIMITED TO TAKE OUT ANDDELIVERY AND INDOOR RECREATIONAND ENTERTAINMENT VENUE ARECLOSE.THE ADMINISTRATION PLANS TORELEASE INFORMATION TOPHILADELPHIANS REGARDING NEXTSTEPS, AS WE APPROACH THE