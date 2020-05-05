Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,675
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,675

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 36,675

In the UK 257,154 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 36,675 people have died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 death toll predictions rise as people start moving around more

SEATTLE -- As coronavirus restrictions decrease across the country, new numbers show the death toll...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Epidemiologist predicts effects of coronavirus in the months ahead

The coronavirus worldwide death toll now tops 3,000 with nearly 90,000 cases. Even those numbers are...
CBS News - Published

NHS confirms updated Kent coronavirus hospital death toll

These are the latest numbers of confirmed deaths because of COVID-19 at each NHS trust in the county
Thanet Gazette - Published



Tweets about this

NastyWoman532

Nasty Woman RT @EricTopol: The actual #COVID19 death toll in the US is well over 130,000. Probing the excess fatality numbers, state-by-state https://… 3 minutes ago

Patrickopers

Patrick Hahn @10DowningStreet @BorisJohnson @gavi Coronavirus death toll up to 1,987 in Ohio; 32,477 cases reported statewide https://t.co/fGRhVdpBLg 3 minutes ago

ricercata1

ricercata RT @leezpeez999: https://t.co/DG8Kf86Abh 103 deaths in Oz 7 minutes ago

herkatieship

Katie RT @wisheart12: Johnson's personal reputation for lying is legendary+when his Gov't was found out giving us fabricated testing numbers,coun… 10 minutes ago

GArchibaldCTV

Gary A. Archibald RT @SeanPrevil: Latest #COVID19 numbers from Ontario: 356 new cases, total rises to 29,403 confirmed cases 45 new deaths, the death toll ri… 34 minutes ago

SamyAngel4o

Samy Angel Top story: Coronavirus live updates: Retail eyes recovery after April slump; Airlines boosting numbers of domestic,… https://t.co/zSFI7G2zs3 38 minutes ago

SeanPrevil

Sean Previl Latest #COVID19 numbers from Ontario: 356 new cases, total rises to 29,403 confirmed cases 45 new deaths, the death… https://t.co/wzzB6sha9U 1 hour ago

Patrickopers

Patrick Hahn @BorisJohnson Coronavirus death toll up to 1,987 in Ohio; 32,477 cases reported statewide https://t.co/fGRhVdpBLg 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Inside a Mexican intensive care unit battling COVID-19 [Video]

Inside a Mexican intensive care unit battling COVID-19

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll soars, Al Jazeera visits an ICU where doctors are working hard to save lives.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:43Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,128 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,128

The Department of Health and Social Care said 41,128 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen [Video]

California And Arizona Face Surge In Coronavirus Cases As Cities Reopen

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in parts of California and the U.S. Southwest. According to Reuters, Arizona has had to reactivate its emergency plan for medical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published