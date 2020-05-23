Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Large Scale UK Study Highlights Major Risk Factors In Dying From COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Large Scale UK Study Highlights Major Risk Factors In Dying From COVID-19

Large Scale UK Study Highlights Major Risk Factors In Dying From COVID-19

The results of the largest study to date of coronavirus patients outside China was published Friday.

According to Business Insider, researchers analyzed data from 20,133 patients hospitalized across the UK.

The study identified four major risk factors that can make a person more susceptible to severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The factors were age, male sex, obesity, and underlying conditions affecting the heart, lungs, kidney, or liver.

It's the first time obesity has been highlighted as a risk factor in a study of this scale.

Obesity could make coronavirus patients more vulnerable to severe illness.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Religious Services Are Super-Spreader Events. Trump Designated Them As 'Essential Services' [Video]

Religious Services Are Super-Spreader Events. Trump Designated Them As 'Essential Services'

The CDC warns that large indoor gatherings can be potential disease hotspots. Especially religious services. There have been multiple reports of 'super-spreader' events at US churches and synagogues,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Study probes why COVID-19 disproportionately affects black community [Video]

Study probes why COVID-19 disproportionately affects black community

African American COVID-19 patients aren’t seeking help when they should, putting their lives at risk, according to a major study by one of California’s largest health care providers.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:41Published