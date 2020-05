FORECAST"HERE IS A LOOK ATTHE WEATHER WEARE EXPERIENCINGIN THE VALLEY...AND AROUND THENORTHWEST.THE SATELLITEPICTURE SHOWSHOW THE CLOUDSAND STORMS AREMOVING ACROSS THEREGION.THIS IS MY IDAHONEWS SIX FORECASTFOR TOMORROW FORFOR MUCH OFSOUTHERN ANDCENTRAL IDAHOSHOWING THE SKYCONDITION I EXPECTAND LOWTEMPERATURES.MY EXTENDEDFORECAST SHOWSTHOSE SAME SKYAND TEMPERATURECONDITIONS FOR THENEXT WEEK.STILL AHEAD ON



Tweets about this Steven Shook WW 46.820, -116.987 WW Weather in Moscow, Idaho - at 5:38 pm - outdoor temperature 51.1°F, wind speed 0.0 mph 6 minutes ago Scorpion RT @accuweather: How one Idaho woman organized a "potato rescue" to get potatoes discarded by farmers in the hands of those that needed the… 1 hour ago Steven Shook WW 46.820, -116.987 WW Weather in Moscow, Idaho - at 4:38 pm - outdoor temperature 51.1°F, wind speed 0.0 mph 1 hour ago Teton Mountain Mama #WarrenDemocrat @Aibutiej @WajahatAli On the western base of The Tetons, in Teton Valley, on the Wyoming/Idaho state line. Just ove… https://t.co/H6sQTmr3A3 1 hour ago Steven Shook WW 46.820, -116.987 WW Weather in Moscow, Idaho - at 3:38 pm - outdoor temperature 50.7°F, wind speed 0.0 mph 2 hours ago I Am She @JohnHargenrader @Martina 3)Hey! Idaho had snow! Oh yea? MI had snow lst wk. Latest I can recall. Been getting lat… https://t.co/oTcQl8pBYf 2 hours ago Steven Shook WW 46.820, -116.987 WW Weather in Moscow, Idaho - at 2:38 pm - outdoor temperature 50.4°F, wind speed 0.9 mph 3 hours ago CYD RT @_bhendrickson: big ole eww @ this idaho weather this mornin’ 4 hours ago