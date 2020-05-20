Global  

Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus.

Live Coronavirus Updates: U.S., World

Some are calling for an end to the weekly applause for health care workers in Britain. And Brazil...
NYTimes.com - Published

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 59 live updates | With 571 COVID-19 cases, Delhi records biggest 24-hour surge

Across the world, Brazil is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot...
Hindu - Published


Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens [Video]

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens

At least 1,179 deaths recorded on Tuesday as country reports third-highest number of cases behind Russia and US.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Coronavirus cases worldwide pass five million [Video]

Coronavirus cases worldwide pass five million

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed five million with over one million positive tests in the United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published