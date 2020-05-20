|
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases
The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus.
Recent related news from verified sources
|Some are calling for an end to the weekly applause for health care workers in Britain. And Brazil...
NYTimes.com - Published
|Across the world, Brazil is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot...
Hindu - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources