NTSB: Weight and broken part caused 2018 crash Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 hours ago NTSB: Weight and broken part caused 2018 crash NTSB: Weights and a broken part caused the 2018 plane crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The plane was headed to Las Vegas with 6 people on board. 0

NTSB: Weight and broken part caused 2018 crash PLANE CRASH IN 2018.THE N-T-S-B SAYS WEIGHT AND ABROKEN PART ARE TO BLAME.THE SINGLE-ENGINE PLANE CRASHEDNEAR SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT INARIZONA.SIX PEOPLE WERE ON BOARD AND ONTHEIR WAYTO LAS VEGAS.THE REPORT SAYS THECIRCUMSTANCES PREVENTED THEPLANE FROM CLIMBING AFTERTAKEOFF.IT ALSO SHOWS ONE PILOT HADREMNANTS OF ILLEGAL DRUGS INHIS SYSTEM, BUT INVESTIGATORSDON'T BELIEVE DRUG USE WAS AFACTOR IN THE CRASH.





