Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

BASKETBALL COACH EDDIESUTTON HAS DIED AT THE AGEOF EIGHTY-FOUR.OFFICIALS TELL US SUTTONDIED FROM NATURAL CAUSESYESTERDAY NIGHT AT HIS HOMEIN SOUTH TULSA.

THE KANSASNATIVE IS KNOWN FOR BECOMINGTHE FIRST COACH TO TAKE FOURTEAMS TO THE N-C-DOUBLE-ATOURNAMENT.

AND REACHINGTHE FINAL FOUR INNINETEEN-SEVENTY-EIGHT WITHARKANSAS AND INNINETEEN-NINETY- FIVE ANDTWO-THOUSAND-FOUR WITHO-S-U.

LESS THAN TWO MONTHSAGO..

SUTTON WAS ELECTED TOTHENAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALLHALL OF FAME.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S CAYDEN MCFARLAND HASMORE ON HIS LEGACY.EDDIE SUTTON WAS BORN INBUCKLIN, KANSAS - MARCH OF1936..

THE SHARPSHOOTINGGUARD TURNED DOWN HOME STATEK-U AND A CHANCE TO PLAYALONGSIDE WILT CHAMBERLAIN..FOR OKLAHOMA A&M, AND ACHANCE TO PLAY FOR THE GREATHENRY IBA..

SOT - HE WAS AWONDERFUL MAN//DO YOU GUARDPEOPLE SUTTON'S COACHINGCAREER BEGAN AT TULSACENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL IN1959..

SEVEN YEARS LATER, HEARRIVED AT SOUTHERN IDAHO..AND OVER THE NEXT 40 YEARS..BECAME, QUITE SIMPLY, ONE OFTHE GREATEST COACHES,COLLEGE BASKETBALL HAS EVERKNOWN..

THE FIRST COACH EVERTO TAKE FOUR TEAMS TO THENCAA TOURNAMENT (CREIGHTON,ARKANSAS, KENTUCKY ANDOKLAHOMA STATE)..

THREEFINAL FOUR APPEARANCES..STARTING WITH ARKANSAS IN1978..

AND THEN O-S-U IN1995 AND 2004..

THREE TIMES,NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR..AND ONE OF ONLY EIGHTCOACHES, TO RACK UP 800VICTORIES..

SUTTON'S CAREERWAS NOT WITHOUT ITSVALLEY'S..

FORCED TO RESIGNAFTER FOUR SEASONS ATKENTUCKY..

LEAVING THEPROGRAM ON NCAA PROBATION..BUT THAT'S WHEN SUTTON CAMEHOME..

AND MADE HIS FINALACT..

HIS GREATEST..

FROMDAY ONE, SUTTON'S COWBOYSWON BIG..

13 NCAA TOURNAMENTAPPEARANCES..

6 TIMES AREGULAR SEASON OR TOURNAMENTCONFERENCE CHAMPION..

ANDTHOSE TWO FINAL FOUR'S..SUTTON PREACHED DEFENSE..AND COACHED KIDS HARD..

WHENWE ASKED HIM FOUR YEARS AGO(IN HIS FINAL PUBLICINTERVIEW) ABOUT THE BIGGESTKEY TO ALL THAT SUCCESS??..SOT - TREATED 'EM LIKE OUROWN CHILDREN IN THEAFTERMATH OF THE 2001 PLANECRASH THAT KILLED 10 MEMBERSOF THE O-S-U BASKETBALLFAMILY..

SUTTON..

WAS "AROCK"..

HE WOULD RESIGN FOURYEARS LATER, AFTER A D-U-IINCIDENT..

BUT REMAINEDBELOVED BY THE O- S-UFAITHFUL..

AND A FIXTURE ATGALLAGHER-IBA ARENA, WHERETHE COWBOYS NOW PLAY ON'EDDIE SUTTON COURT'..

ONLYLAST MONTH, IN HIS 7TH TIMEAS A FINALIST, SUTTON WASELECTED TO THE NAISMITHBASKETBALL HALL OF FAME..SOT - PRECEDED IN DEATH BYHIS WIFE, PATSY..

SURVIVEDBY HIS THREE SONS, AND MANYGRANDCHILDREN - INCLUDING,SPENCER, WHO ONLY LAST WEEKTOOK A HIGH SCHOOL COACHINGJOB IN LUBBOCK, JOINING HISFATHER, SEAN AND UNCLE SCOTTIN THE FAMILY BUSINESS..EDDIE SUTTON..

ONE OF THEMOST ACCOMPLISHED COLLEGEHOOPS COACHES, EVER..

ANOKLAHOMA STATE LEGEND..

THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND..AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING INTOA FATAL DROWNING AT KEYSTONELAKE.

