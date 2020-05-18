1 dead in Jet Ski Accident on oneida lake

The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol responded to scene the to investigate.

The oneida county sheriff's office is investigating a deadly jet ski accident that happened on oneida lake in the town of vienna earlier today.

Deputies say the man was renting a jet ski with his family.

I was on a pre planned ride along with seargant scott kahl of of the oneida county sheriff marine patrol unit when the call for an jet ski accident on oneida lake's north shore came over the radio.

What i would later find out is 63 year old ajay aggarwal and his son nikunj aggarwal from india were renting a jetski from anglers bay marina in vienna.

Two were riding while wearing life jackets and being spotted by the renting company when the two fell into the water.

The sheriff's department says nikunj who was the driver was able to get back onto the jetski but his father could not.

When he tried, the jetski flipped sending nikunj back into the water.

Witnesses came to the rescue pulling nikunj and his father who was unresponsive onto boat and 911 was called .

None "we found that a male had fallen off of his rented pwc while he was out on the lake riding around.cpr was done by the bystanders here and then by the fire deparment."

But their efforts were unsuccessful ajay aggarwal died at the scene.

And now the sheriff's department is looking into what happened.

"its a thorough investigation we have taken depositions from the people who witnessed it.

We've got many people who have actually witnessed it.

The medical examiner is here now so he is going to examine the deceased and then our criminal investigation unit is also here.

Along with our forensics identification they're here documenting photographs and measurements and things of that nature > the sheriff's department says they believe the incident is medical in nature, but wont know for sure until a full autopsy is completed.

In the studio brent kearney news channel 2.