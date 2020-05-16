MidCity Farmers Market Is Now Open

They Say They Are Following All the Rules to Keep Customers Safe

The farmers market at midcity district is open!

Markets are able to be open... as long as vendors have masks... keep 6 feet apart and customers only touch what they are going to buy!

We caught up with how this season has been different for vendors and farmers with the pandemic... and the long- term affect it'll have on their industry.

Right now... there's several people out here coming to support small business owners.

As a market-goer... i need my mask... and i cant try a sample of anything... but even with restrictions... vendors say they're happy to be able to have steady business again.

At midcity market.... there can only be 50 people here at a time.

Midcity employees are handing out sanitizer and making sure people are keeping 6-feet apart.

Several vendors told me this spring season has been difficult.

Many of them sell their products to restaurants... and have had to find other ways to make a profit.

At sweet city micros... the owner said they've seen a steady increase in business because people have been interested in produce that'll help boost immune systems. she said they've also been doing contact-less deliveries.

She believes the market however provides a safe alternative to a traditional store.

"we're all wearing masks, majority of the people coming out are wearing masks or social distancing and not touching product that they''re not getting.

So i feel it's a really good, safe option t get nutrient dense food," danica avejon also told me you dont have to worry about several people handling your food.

Only she and her cp-worker manage that to give you a cleaner food item.

The market at midcity is now open every sunday from 2 to 6 in the afternoon and they say they're planning more outdoor events for you.

