Residents Displaced In Apartment Fire

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Residents Displaced In Apartment Fire

Residents Displaced In Apartment Fire

The Red Cross is assisting 28 residents that are now displaced following a fire at the Hi-View Garden apartments in McKeesport.

