Residents Displaced In Apartment Fire

The Red Cross is assisting 28 residents that are now displaced following a fire at the Hi-View Garden apartments in McKeesport.



Tweets about this Gray Hall RT @6abc: A two-alarm fire has left several injured and displaced 150 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex early Sunday. http… 18 hours ago Red Cross Greater PA Our teams were dispatched overnight to the 700 Block of 6th Street in McKeesport to assist displaced residents of a… https://t.co/CPkRyyzGmc 18 hours ago Action News on 6abc A two-alarm fire has left several injured and displaced 150 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex earl… https://t.co/XidGdegwhq 19 hours ago Jackie Eckert RT @RedCrossPhilly: We have a team assessing the needs of any displaced residents after this apartment fire on the 1600 block of Oakwood Dr… 21 hours ago Red Cross Southeastern PA We have a team assessing the needs of any displaced residents after this apartment fire on the 1600 block of Oakwoo… https://t.co/oel1AcEdlJ 21 hours ago Judy Douglas RT @CBCOttawa: Police investigating after fire at low-rise apartment building leaves residents displaced https://t.co/4MDOqpfcql #ottnews #… 2 days ago Pierre Bedard https://t.co/H22MJZs1Fo: Police investigating after fire at low-rise apartment building leaves residents displaced.… https://t.co/Fl4saMuJX4 2 days ago Fireman620🇨🇦 Police investigating after fire at low-rise apartment building leaves residents displaced https://t.co/hVxwVgtcUN https://t.co/ajEP7DrXDk 2 days ago