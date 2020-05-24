Don't Forget To Breathe movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Klemen (15) adores his brother Peter (18) who is also his idol and best friend.

The boys, raised by a single mother, are growing up in a small countryside town, spending their days on the tennis court, training to be champions.

When Peter falls in love with the beautiful Sonja, Klemen's world starts disintegrating.

He feels anger towards his brother's voluptuous girlfriend who is bringing radical change into their life, while at the same time being hopelessly drawn to her feminine sensuality.

Sonja is a fully grown young woman, confident in her charms. Klemen is confused by the unfamiliar emotions washing over him and obsessed with Sonja in various conflicting ways.

He comes up with foolish plans to break up Peter and Sonja so he can have his brother back.

But his reckless ideas only manage to drive Peter further away, and the boy has to face the consequences of actions that could result in disaster.

Director Martin Turk Producer Ida Weiss Writer Martin Turk Cast Matija Valant, Tine Ugrin, Klara Kuk, Ronja Matijevec Jerman, Nikola Djuricko