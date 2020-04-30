Last Night A DJ Saved My Life movie - Barry Bloxham, Natalie Amanda Gray, David Hasselhoff

Last Night A DJ Saved My Life movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) is a die-hard thrill-seeker and Ibiza's top 80's DJ.

Clueless to the fact that a new decade has dawned - disco is out, a new club scene is in - he recruits his much-younger girlfriend, Kim Tiddy (The Bill) to help him keep up with the times.

But both are thrown into a comical tale-spin when his estranged daughter Penny, Stephanie Webber (The Voice) unexpectedly moves in.

Unlike the demure schoolgirl he remembers, Penny has a wild streak that rivals even her father's- -and a crush on an unsavory suitor to boot Shane Richie Jr. (The Nolans)!

Now the cad must become the dad...but how will a badly behaved parent still stuck in the 80's keep his modern, free-spirited daughter in line?

Director: Tim Van Someren Writer: Jon Conway Stars: Barry Bloxham, Natalie Amanda Gray, David Hasselhoff Genre: Musical