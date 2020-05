Italy crowned eEURO 2020 champions

Italy downs Serbia in the grand finals to win the UEFA eEURO 2020 Championship in the first edition of the event

ITALY SCORING TO GO 1-0 UP AGAINST ISRAEL IN THEIR BEST OF THREE OPENING MATCH QUARTER-FINAL 2.

ITALY SCORING TO GO 4-0 UP IN THE SECOND MATCH SEMI-FINALS ITALY V FRANCE 3.

ITALY SCORING TO GO 2-1 UP AGAINST FRANCE IN THEIR BEST OF THREE OPENING MATCH SEMI-FINAL 4.

ITALY SCORING TO GO 1-0 UP IN THE SECOND MATCH 5.

ITALY SCORING TO GO 4-3 UP IN THEIR PENALTY SHOOTOUT 6.

FRANCE HAVING THEIR PENALTY SAVED AS ITALY WIN THE SECOND MATCH 4-3 ON PENALTIES TO ADVANCE TO THE FINAL 7.

ITALY PLAYERS CELEBRATING GRAND FINALS ITALY V SERBIA 8.

SERBIA SCORING TO CUT ITALY'S LEAD TO 3-2 IN THEIR BEST OF FIVE OPENING MATCH OF THE FINALS 9.

ITALY SCORING TO GO 4-2 UP 10.

SERBIA GOING 2-0 UP IN THE SECOND MATCH 11.

ITALY SCORING A LATE WINNER TO GO 2-1 UP IN THE FOURTH MATCH TO SECURE A 3-1 GRAND FINALS SERIES WIN AND BE CROWNED eEURO 2020 CHAMPIONS 12.

PLAYERS CELEBRATING STORY: Italy saw off Serbia in the grand finals to be crowned UEFA eEURO 2020 champions Sunday (May 24) in the inaugural eEuropean Championship.

Represented by gamers AlonsoGrayfox, Naples17x, Nicaldan and Genoa_Npk02, Italy took the best of five finals matches 3-1 having earlier seen off Israel and France respectively in the quarters and semi-finals.

The four-man team walked away with the 40,000-euros winners' cheque in the biggest ever national team efootball tournament, which was represented by all 55 UEFA national associations from qualifying.

