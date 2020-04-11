Global  

NYPD: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Staten Island home

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:44s - Published
NYPD: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Staten Island home

NYPD: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Staten Island home

Police are hunting for clues in the death of Deidre Borders, a beloved resident of a Stapleton neighborhood.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

