Bellevue Movie Theater Converts to Drive-In Theater Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:08s - Published 1 week ago Bellevue Movie Theater Converts to Drive-In Theater 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAKING A COMEBACKACROSS THE NATION,AS REGULARTHEATERS REMAINCLOSED BUT THAT'SNOT KEEPING .....ONEPLACE IN BELLEVUEFROM FINDING A WAYTO SHOW MOVIES ONTHE BIG SCREENNATS OFCOUNTDOWN IT'SNOT WHAT YOU'DEXPECT TO SEE IN AMOVIE THEATERTHIS TIME OF YEAR,AS EMPTY SEATSUSED TO MEAN ABOX OFFICE FLOP,BUT NOW IT MEANSSOMETHING ELSE"WELL, OBVIOUSLY,WE'RE SHUT DOWN,SO IT'S MADE A LOTOF CHANGES." AMICROSCOPIC VIRUSBROUGHT BIGCHANGES TO THEBIG SCREEN, ASRELEASE DATES FORMOVIES HAVE COMEAND GONEBUTBECAUSE OF THAT,IT SPARKED AN IDEAFOR TWIN CREEKCINEMA INBELLEVUE "IT'SSOMETHING NEW,IT'S SOMETHINGDIFFERENT, IT GETSUS BACK OPEN, ANDGETS US ENGAGEDWITH OUR GUESTSAGAIN." ANGELOALVAREZ, HELPEDSET UP THIS 20 BY49 FOOT SCREENON THE FRONT OFTHE BUILDING,WHERE APROJECTOR TURNEDTHIS CINEMA TO ADRIVE-IN THEATER"LOOKING FORALTERNATIVES FOROUR GUESTS TOEXPERIENCE THEMOVIES WHILE STILLBEING SOCIALDISTANCING ANDGIVING THEM ANALTERNATIVE TOGET OUT OF THEHOUSE." ANDTICKETS ARE HARDTO FIND "WE'VEHAD A GREATRESPONSE WE'REACTUALLY SOLDOUT FOR THEWEEKEND.""ANYTHING THATCAN OPEN UPTHESE THEATERS ISA GOOD IDEA." DR.PHANI TEJ ADIDAM,CHAIR OFMARKETING AT UNOSAYS KEEPING THEMOVIE THEATERBUSINESS GOING ISGOOD FOR SOCIETY"OVERALL, IT'SWORTH AROUND$115 BILLIONDOLLARS MARKETEVERY YEAR, AND IFYOU SHUT THATDOWNCOMPLETELY,IMAGINE THEDAMAGE FOR THEEMPLOYEES AS WELLAS THE LACK OF THEEXPERIENCES FORTHE AMERICANPEOPLE." TWINCREEK IS ALSOGOING THE DIGITALROUTE BETWEENSTAFF ANDCUSTOMERS TOLIMIT INTERACTIONBETWEEN THE TWO"YOU CAN ORDERDRINKS ANDSNACKS ONLINETHROUGH OURMOBILE APP ASWELL AS YOURTICKETS ONLINETHERE'S NO CASHTRANSACTIONS."THEY SAY IF YOUMISS GOING TO THEMOVIES, THIS ISYOUR BEST BET FORNOW "COME ANDEXPERIENCE IT; ITLOOKS LIKE IT'SGOING TO BE A LOTOF FUN; IT LOOKSLIKE THECOMMUNITY HASHAD A GREATOUTREACH."ALAVAREZ SAYSTHERE'S 120 SPACESAVAILABLE FOR THEDRIVE-IN, AND IFYOU'RE INTERESTEDIN LEARNING MOREVISIT OUR WEBSITE 3NEWS NOW DOT COMTOMORROW IS





You Might Like

Tweets about this DynomiteQ2⚡ RT @360WiseMedia: Bellevue Movie Theater Converts to Drive-In [Video] https://t.co/kvjbUoWNtY via @360WiseMedia #Entertainment #360WiseMedi… 1 week ago 360WiSE MEDiA ® Bellevue Movie Theater Converts to Drive-In [Video] https://t.co/kvjbUoWNtY via @360WiseMedia #Entertainment… https://t.co/JQHzFjOd1Q 1 week ago Waze Omaha RT @CourtneyJohnsTV: The last story I covered on drive-in theaters was about how they're closing. I wonder if we'll see more theaters like… 1 week ago Courtney Johns The last story I covered on drive-in theaters was about how they're closing. I wonder if we'll see more theaters li… https://t.co/lToRxh6avM 1 week ago