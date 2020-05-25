MTV star asserts his ‘celebrity status’ during arrest Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published 19 hours ago MTV star asserts his ‘celebrity status’ during arrest Watch as MTV star Kirk Medas of Floribama Shore asserts his questionable 'celebrity status' with police during his arrest for disorderly conduct in Woodstock, Georgia on Friday [May 15, 2020]. "I'm not doing sh*t," shouted Medas, 28, as three officers struggled to restrain him. "I'm on a TV show by the way," he bellowed, as bystanders giggled from a distance. One onlooker can be heard saying: "Shut up, you sound so stupid." A police report of the incident states that cops were dispatched to the scene "in reference to a drunk and disorderly male" identified as Medas, who had been ejected from Pure Taqueria - an eatery in the small town. According to the report the taco bar's staff told police that Medas and his friends were asked to leave after Medas "threw up" and allegedly "became belligerent and began getting people to try and fight him."A witness, who shot the video, alleges that he spotted the fracas in the street, but had no idea who Medas was until he "googled him later." "Before I started filming, he was leaning against the car completely silent and calm. It's as if he decided to put on a show and act belligerent as soon as the cops showed up."Medas was cited with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and issued a 'Must Appear Citation'. One bystander in the video can be heard saying that one police officer had his gun drawn. A representative from the Woodstock Police Department said: "That is not true. It was a taser."This is not Medas' first run-in with the law. In 2010 he was arrested for battery and charged with underage drinking. 0

