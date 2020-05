An intense heat wave is gripping northern India, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert warning for the capital, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for 2 days.

Currently very dry hot northwesterly winds are blowing over the entire northwest India.

Sunrays are also vertical, making its impact very intense, and humidity has been low.

The weather might imrpove from May 28, as dust storms and thunderstorms are expected due to a western disturbance.

