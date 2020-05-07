Fall Semester for Universities (5-25-20) Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago Fall Semester for Universities (5-25-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Country... looking ahead to the fall semester and how to handle classes in the middle of a pandemic... kq2's chris roush explains how two local insitutions will move forward... <<the clock is colleges and universities to make decisions semesters...some in online only...others ending fall semesters but for missouri western and northwest the plans are coming together... "some classes will be in person, while online.")(sot, matthew wilson: "what we're balance, to the extent that we can be on campus , we campus, which would be great for understand that everyone is different both presidents... missouri matthew wilson and northwest's john jasinski will needed to be made at least for this year...comes down to safety...(sot, john jasinski: that stretches from classrooms to food courts there's a lot going into this for especially if some students or school more succeptible to viruses like covid-19...(sot, matthew wilson: )just a few months away from the start of fall semester...so if plans must change at the beginnign or end..it must happen soon... (sot, john jasinski)otherwise the universities will hope to see the fall...(sot, wilson) news...>> missouri western also announcing admission changes including waiving the act and sat admission requirements...











Tweets about this GeorgiaVPhD @thephdstory For now us it’s online for the fall semester.. however our Premier and his Minister of Education may d… https://t.co/N7fMRgZxz1 54 minutes ago BYU Daily Universe BYU announced it will not make a decision until July about Fall Semester classes, but other universities around Uta… https://t.co/NatG9fLR3H 1 hour ago Lynnette KhalfaniCox RT @dallasnews: Universities must put students first as they discuss fall semester | Commentary https://t.co/2YzHKSLyh4 3 hours ago Dallas Morning News Universities must put students first as they discuss fall semester | Commentary https://t.co/2YzHKSLyh4 3 hours ago Complete Florida We partner with FL colleges & universities whose online programs & classes start throughout the year. You don’t hav… https://t.co/6t61mcsQEz 4 hours ago Laura @djian_f @theprovince Agree, but Universities just cancelled all team sports for the fall semester. So sad for the varsity athletes. 5 hours ago ProfoundTech Check out how the right audio visual technology can help colleges and universities with their transition into the n… https://t.co/V9u1jWnBCR 5 hours ago Obi-Wine Kenobi @CityPretzelDC I think this is specifically universities shifting their terms, which I know a friend who is a dean… https://t.co/1LYlIU7gT5 6 hours ago