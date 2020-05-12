Global  

Reopened shops in Europe eagerly await the return of tourism

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
While business owners welcomed back local customers, many of them say their shops depend on the tourism industry to survive.

