protest in frankfort

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
love beats hate may 25 2020
Weekend in frankfort over coronavirus restrictions brought national attention... and widespread criticism.

During that protest... an effigy of governor andy beshear was hung from a tree in front of the governor's mansion.

Today... ... there was a rally... to counter that protest.

Abc 36's monica harkins is live outside the capitol.

Monica, the group today says they wanted to recognize the governor in a positive light?

coronavirus outbreak rally in suport of governor after effigy hung from tree

The group just left, but their messages of love are still on the ground outside the governor's mansion.

Sunday, this photo from the courier journal's sarah ladd shows a mannequin of governor andy beshear hanging from a tree outside the governor's house.

The words on the front..

A latin phrase meaning "thus i always bring death to tyrants."

Something, ralliers today at the capitol say was a disgraceful hate crime.

They drove around the capitol saying love conquers hate and people wore masks...one even said we support andy.

Karen thomas smith was one of the organizers pushing for people to come out today.

She says she wanted today's message of love to be stronger than hate.

Karen thomas smith, supporter sot: 17 sec but i'm sure also that his heart is broken.

Because this is not representative of the kentucky he wants and the kentucky he works to build.

It's not representative of the vast majority of us.

So we wanted to make that message loud and clear that this is not kentucky.

Coming up at 5:30 hear what supporters say about the bi- partisan support politicians shared in response to the effigy hung yesterday.

In frankfort, monica harkins abc 36 news.

### hair and nail salons were officially allowed to reopen this memorial




CitizenPer

Citizen per Starship Troopers @clairecmc How about a protest in front of the 3%ers shack in Lawrenceburg KY? Take 64 east past Frankfort. Once yo… https://t.co/FuktKXm1oP 3 hours ago

BrianGoettl

Brian T. Goettl Linda Blackford of the @heraldleader channeled her inner Joseph McCarthy in an op-ed when she used guilt by associa… https://t.co/OBi9J7USSC 3 hours ago

oliviastussey

olivia my personal response to the effigy of Gov. Beshear hanged in Frankfort yesterday: https://t.co/nGou9aUu2y 3 hours ago

swachsman

Artislove RT @prbecky26: On most days I’m proud to be a Kentuckian, but what happened in Frankfort yesterday makes me cringe. Everyone has the right… 4 hours ago

hoskins_billie

Billie Hoskins RT @SenatorSchickel: What occurred yesterday at the rally in Frankfort is unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky political discourse. I… 5 hours ago

_Ninit_

Marx Needs Guitars 🇨🇺 🇻🇪🔻 RT @woolstonphoto: Gun rights activists gather at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky to protest perceived infringement of their Const… 5 hours ago

csstaples

Courtney Staples As a South Frankfort resident I think I’d like to set up a counter protest during the next “Freedom Rally” to let t… https://t.co/0NpC2Czb5r 5 hours ago

USAstrong2020

Lady Liberty🇺🇸 RT @WhyNotMeToo2: Just a reminder to everyone going nuts today over the Frankfort protest yesterday and the effigy of @GovAndyBeshear, poli… 6 hours ago