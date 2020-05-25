protest in frankfort

Weekend in frankfort over coronavirus restrictions brought national attention... and widespread criticism.

During that protest... an effigy of governor andy beshear was hung from a tree in front of the governor's mansion.

Today... ... there was a rally... to counter that protest.

The group just left, but their messages of love are still on the ground outside the governor's mansion.

Sunday, this photo from the courier journal's sarah ladd shows a mannequin of governor andy beshear hanging from a tree outside the governor's house.

The words on the front..

A latin phrase meaning "thus i always bring death to tyrants."

Something, ralliers today at the capitol say was a disgraceful hate crime.

They drove around the capitol saying love conquers hate and people wore masks...one even said we support andy.

Karen thomas smith was one of the organizers pushing for people to come out today.

She says she wanted today's message of love to be stronger than hate.

Karen thomas smith, supporter sot: 17 sec but i'm sure also that his heart is broken.

Because this is not representative of the kentucky he wants and the kentucky he works to build.

It's not representative of the vast majority of us.

So we wanted to make that message loud and clear that this is not kentucky.

In frankfort, monica harkins abc 36 news.

