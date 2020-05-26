052520 love over hate rally

C1 3 weekend over coronavirus restrictions in kentucky.

During that protest... an effigy of governor andy beshear was hung from a tree outside the state capitol.

Today... a counter rally with the message: love conquers hate.

People there told abc 36's monica harkins...they wanted the governor to know there are people who appreciate his efforts.

We love our governor..car honks a rally of love...sparked from what some are calling a gruesome hate crime.

Crystal: we were pretty disgusted with that.

Crystal beitler is talking about a mannequin of governor beshear a protestor hung sunday on the governor's own front lawn.

Crystal: he's had a lot of negative attention lately and we just can't stand for that.

Beitler is one of about 20 people who came out to spread a positive message.

Car honks, honk signs, balloons and even flowers tied with a green bow..the color of compassion.

Crystal: we feel like he's been on the right track all along and we're pretty lucky to have him.

Organizer karen thomas smith says sundays imagery was upsetting... not only because it resembled lynching, but also because it was such a divisive act.

Karen: to see this symbol evoked, again, with a governor who has tried to be someone who unites and not divides, was heartbreaking.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are condemning it.

The fact that politicians across the aisle have united on this maybe this will have the counter count, an effect that's completely the opposite of what the protesters organized maybe people will say no, that's too much.

And we're going to work together and not let hate win.

One supporter says they saw governor beshear open the windows at one point to wave at the group.

Beitler says her family leans on his words.

Crystal: we will get through this together now, the group leaves some words of their own for the governor.

In frankfort, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

### governor beshear's wife...first lady britainy beshear is responding tonight on social media.

She wrote on facebook: "love always wins over hate.

The kentuckians who stood in front of our home today with signs of encouragement and positivity have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated."

