Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.



Related videos from verified sources Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison



Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 hours ago Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus



Paul Manafort was a name that was making headlines pretty much everyday before and even after he began his 7 and a half year prison sentence in June 2018. And now, he’s asking for an early release.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published on April 14, 2020