Trump Halts Travel From Brazil To US As Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control

The US plans to restrict travel from Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are spiking.

According to Business Insider, the order applies to foreigners who were in the country within 14 days of trying to enter the US.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the plan in a statement on Sunday.

The US has already restricted travel from China, Europe, and Iran, and it has extended the order to Brazil.

Brazil now trails only the US in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

It does not apply to US citizens, legal permanent residents, or their family members., and excludes "the free flow of commerce" between the US and Brazil.