Memorial Day Commemoration Held At Newly-Restored Mare Island Naval Cemetery Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:34s - Published 32 minutes ago Memorial Day Commemoration Held At Newly-Restored Mare Island Naval Cemetery A Memorial Day service was held Monday at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery in Vallejo. It honored those who died but it also celebrated new life for the oldest naval cemetery on the West Coast. John Ramos reports. (5/25/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources People celebrate Memorial Day at Shasta Lake while keeping social distance



A lot of people headed out to Shasta Lake for their Memorial Day. Credit: KHSL Published 32 minutes ago Memorial Day Weekend in Twin Falls



Many people went to local attractions, like Shoshone Falls, to get some fresh air and enjoy the weather Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:07 Published 9 minutes ago