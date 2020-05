Gov. Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 57 minutes ago Gov. Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening Gov. Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening during a press conference on May 26 at 5:30 p.m. 0

DISCUSS PHASE 2 OF THE STATE'SREOPENING TOMORROW AT 5-30 P-M.HE SET THE TARGET DATE FORCASINOS TO REOPEN JUNE 4TH...WHICH IS NEXT THURSDAY.THE NEVADA GAMING CONTROL BOARDWILL HOLD A VIRTUAL WORKSHOP TOGIVE AN UPDATE ON COVID-19RESPONSE MEASURES AT RESORTHOTELS.YOU CAN WATCH IT LIVE ON AIRAND ONLINE.AGAIN..THAT'S AT 5-30 P-M TOMORROW.SOAP FOR HOPE.STUDENTS FIND A SQUEAKY CLEAN







Tweets about this 𝖄𝖛𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖊 RT @FOX5Vegas: He's expected to hold a news conference tomorrow, May 26, to discuss Phase 2 https://t.co/PfwP7dGC5z 33 minutes ago JAS RT @reviewjournal: The governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, shuttered since mid-March. https://… 2 hours ago F. Steven DiMasi Nevada governor to discuss state’s reopening plan Tuesday evening | Las Vegas Review-Journal https://t.co/2AzdJHVd4U 2 hours ago KTVN 2 News Governor Sisolak says he will discuss Phase Two of reopening Nevada on Tuesday and has set a target date for reopen… https://t.co/geNFCv9i2F 2 hours ago Kathey Price RT @KRNV: .@GovSisolak will make an announcement regarding Phase 2 of reopening, including casinos tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Carson City.… 3 hours ago Las Vegas Review-Journal The governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, shuttered since mid-March. https://t.co/RHXxfHxKsn 3 hours ago Joe Moeller Governor Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening Tuesday, sets June 4 target date for reopening gaming industry https://t.co/ljIoRg5jio 4 hours ago Tommy Rocker RT @TommyRockers: BREAKING: Gov. Sisolak to discuss Phase 2 reopening next Tuesday, sets June 4 target date for reopening of gaming in Neva… 4 hours ago