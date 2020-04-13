Global  

KU researchers study human behavior, COVID-19 spread

KU researchers study human behavior, COVID-19 spread
KU researchers study human behavior, COVID-19 spread
KU researchers study human behavior, COVID-19 spread

Precautions like maskwearing, social distancing,hand washing.TRACKING COVID-19CASES COULD STEM MOREFROM OUR BEHAVIORSTHAN ANYTHING ELSE.AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD DISCOVERED --STOPPING THE SPREADCOULD RELY ONRESEARCHERS KNOWINGYOUR NEXT MOVE.WHETHER IT'S THIS VIRALVIDEO SHOWING A PACKEDPOOL PARTY AT THE LAKEOF THE OZARKSOR A LINE SNAKEDAROUND A KANSAS CITY,KANSAS CASINORESEARCHERS AT THEUNIVERSITY OF KANSASWANT TO STUDY IT ALLFolashade Agusto/ AssistantProfessor of Ecology andEvolutionary BiologyMost of the models that areout there for COVID-19 arenot doing, they are notincorporating human behavior.THEY ARE LOOKING ATHUMAN BEHAVIORTRYING TO MEASUREPUBLIC FEAR ANDPERCEPTION OF RISK,TO PREDICT WHATDISEASE-CONTROLMEASURES WOULD BEMOST EFFECTIVEANSWERING QUESTIONSLIKE:IF PEOPLE DO NOT SOCIALDISTANCE OR STICK TOQUARANTINE, HOW MUCHLONGER WILL THAT KEEPPEOPLE AT HOME?Townsend Peterson/ DiseaseEcologist, Professor of EcologyandEvolutionary BiologyWithout having to wait for it tohappen, we can essentially dolittle experiments and seewhat these behaviors mean asfar as the future of the diseaTHEY ARE DOING THIS BYBREAKING A GIVENPOPULATION INTOGROUPS-THOSE WHO AREINFECTED WITH COVID-19,THOSE WHO HAVE YET TOBE INFECTED AND THOSEWHO HAVE RECOVEREDFROM THE VIRUSTownsend Peterson/ DiseaseEcologist, Professor of EcologyandEvolutionary BiologyWe can essentially play withthose settings and see whathappens if infected people donot report themselves ashaving symptoms. What's theaffect that on the futureaccumulation of cases?THE GOAL IS TO INFORMPOLICY MAKERS AROUNDTHE WORLDAND ASSESS DIFFERENTCONTAINMENT MEASURESUSED BY DIFFERENTCOUNTRIESLIKE STAY-AT-HOMEORDERS, QUARANTINES,AND SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINESJarron Saint Onge/ AssociateProfessor of SociologyIt doesn't matter what thatdisease is.

If you have anunderstanding of some of thecharacteristics, we can usethese moving forward thinkingabout future epidemics orpandemicsREPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

