What Is The R Rate For Coronavirus And Why Is It So Important To Lockdown? Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published 21 minutes ago What Is The R Rate For Coronavirus And Why Is It So Important To Lockdown? With lockdowns easing across the world, the R0 number is suddenly on everyone’s mind. But what is it? The R0 is an inexact estimate about how quickly the coronavirus is spreading through a population and is being looked at closely to judge how well resources are doing in combating the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What Is The R Rate For Coronavirus And Why Is It So Important To Lockdown? BORIS JOHNSON: As we go, everyone will have a role to play in keeping the R down. [MUSIC PLAYING] - The R0 is called the reproductive value and represents the number of new infections stemming from a single case. It's calculated from the features of a disease, like how easily it spreads from person to person, alongside elements of human behavior, and [? Shape ?] how often sick and susceptible people come into contact. An R0 below one suggests that the number of cases is shrinking, above that indicates the number of cases are growing. But why is the R0 constantly being mentioned now? MATT HANCOCK: Well, we're constantly keeping the R under review. And it is. One of our five tests is for R to be below one. - The R0 is just an estimate. But it is one of our only metrics at guessing how well lockdowns and other measures are working. When R drops below one, it means the spread of the virus has been paused and is key for managing policy and resources. ANGELA MERKEL: [SPEAKING GERMAN] - Which is why the R0 is such an important number for us now. [MUSIC PLAYING]



