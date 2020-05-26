Waterspouts Formed by Severe Storm Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:08s - Published 1 week ago Waterspouts Formed by Severe Storm Occurred May 14, 2020 / Kingscliff, New South Wales, Australia Info: "Two waterspouts that formed off the coast of New South Wales far north coast." 0

