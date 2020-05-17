Chris Evans calls Marvel starring role the 'best decision' he's ever made Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published 10 hours ago Chris Evans calls Marvel starring role the 'best decision' he's ever made Chris Evans says joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Captain America was the "best decision [he's] ever made". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ludmila Gârlă Evans on Marvel starring role https://t.co/OYAsSpxSuL 44 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Chris Evans calls Marvel starring role the 'best decision' he's ever made #ChrisEvans #Marvel #CaptainAmerica https://t.co/16HeLwc9z5 10 hours ago Housebound Ventura! 🎉 Everytime someone calls a tv show or miniseries an "x-hour movie" a puppy dies. It's a line which was used when peo… https://t.co/hr5rJplknv 15 hours ago