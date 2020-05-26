Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 hours ago Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary On the 75th birthday of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilas Rao Deshmukh on Tuesday, actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, saying he misses him everyday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Riteish Deshmukh remembers father, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary https://t.co/JX4xGMpiv0 1 hour ago Muhammad Usman RT @ZoomTV: .@Riteishd shares a heart touching video as he remembers his father #VilasraoDeshmukh https://t.co/CSqOgBLJ3a 2 hours ago PeepingMoon Video: Embracing his bandhgala, #RiteishDeshmukh misses father late #VilasraoDeshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary… https://t.co/hlFdNtE7ds 3 hours ago @zoomtv .@Riteishd shares a heart touching video as he remembers his father #VilasraoDeshmukh https://t.co/CSqOgBLJ3a 3 hours ago RiteishD 24x7 @Riteishd shares a heart touching video as he remembers his father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. https://t.co/bPvY68Yr27 4 hours ago