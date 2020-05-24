Global  

1000's flock to closed nature reserve in Yorkshire, where a Crocodile was spotted

A nature reserve in West Yorkshire, that is closed due to Covid19, saw 1000's of visitors turn up on Bank Holiday Monday (25th May).

It is thought the influx of visitors were due to recent sightings of a Crocodile last week, which made headline news & with a more recent video emerging of the beast, dubbed as 'The Cas Ness Monster' .An Ice Cream Van even turned up to keep the tourists cool during their search for the Croc on a hot bank holiday.

Although no Crocodile was seen, most visitors were heard saying the word Crocodile or Alligator.

St Aidan's Nature Park in Swillington is owned by Leeds City Council & run by the RSPB.

St Aidan's is located between Leeds & Castleford & just a couple of miles away from Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve, where the original sighting of an Alligator or similiar was reported last week.

