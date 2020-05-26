Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal.

“What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on.

It becomes difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts.

I think the government should make it clear to the people of India what exactly is happening on the border,” Rahul said.

India and China are facing tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh sector.

There have been violent clashes between troops from both sides in Ladakh and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Nepal also

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia [Video]

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published