|
|
|
|
Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer
|
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer
Fortnite keeps making history and this time it was for premiering the in-game movie trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet'.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
So what’s next for the big event space in Fortnite? If you thought it would be another concert or...
engadget - Published
|
Christopher Nolan, one of Hollywood’s biggest proponents of the theatrical experience, is the...
The Verge - Published
|
A new trailer for Tenet dropped last night, released first inside Fortnite, because when I think...
Lainey Gossip - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Tenet' Trailer 2
Tenet Trailer 2 - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
|
|
TENET movie (2020)
TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.
Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51Published
|