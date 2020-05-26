Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AMERICAN LEGION HONORS

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
AMERICAN LEGION HONORS
AMERICAN LEGION HONORS
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

AMERICAN LEGION HONORS

American legion post in somer-ville- indiana has a long history of honoring our millitary members.

Despite the pandemic -- the veterans soldiered on with their 55th memorial day tribute -- remembering their fallen comrades.

This uncle here was wounded in okanawa.

April 15th, he was wounded in an ambush, and he got his nose shot off, hit in the arm, and hit in the leg.

It tugs at the heart strings, cause you hate to see them go.

You wish it never happened.

You never find a veteran that enjoys war.

Everyone of them hated it, but it has to be done so that we can be free enough to do this?

The southern indiana american legion post visited 7 cemeteries in the area -- -- shooting off a 21-salute and playing the taps at each site.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LowvilleJournal

Journal & Republican The annual Memorial Day ceremonies held in Lowville were markedly smaller this year, but attendees still felt duty-… https://t.co/QxQq33nY8U 13 hours ago

PotatoJoeM

PotatoJoe RT @wbkotv: "So many men and women have sacrificed themselves and for their family, this is what today is about it is really just looking b… 14 hours ago

wdtnews

NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times The annual Memorial Day ceremonies held in Lowville were markedly smaller this year, but attendees still felt duty-… https://t.co/3uLitiFnLd 16 hours ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television "So many men and women have sacrificed themselves and for their family, this is what today is about it is really ju… https://t.co/sUS5GtKeEQ 16 hours ago

KCRG

KCRG Coralville American Legion honors service members on Memorial Day https://t.co/jmyFMsrM3b 16 hours ago

DyalWilliam

william dyal RT @WSAV: A remembrance ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Chatham Post 36, honored fallen soldiers at Bonaventure Cemetery. Hear from… 17 hours ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 A remembrance ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Chatham Post 36, honored fallen soldiers at Bonaventure Cemet… https://t.co/oG7Jaw9GzF 18 hours ago

gutzsant

Juan Gutierrez RT @va_shiva: Thanks @MarthaCACK. American Legion Boy State @ALJBS was one of my greatest honors. I learned so much from the @AmericanLegi… 21 hours ago