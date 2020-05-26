AMERICAN LEGION HONORS

American legion post in somer-ville- indiana has a long history of honoring our millitary members.

Despite the pandemic -- the veterans soldiered on with their 55th memorial day tribute -- remembering their fallen comrades.

This uncle here was wounded in okanawa.

April 15th, he was wounded in an ambush, and he got his nose shot off, hit in the arm, and hit in the leg.

It tugs at the heart strings, cause you hate to see them go.

You wish it never happened.

You never find a veteran that enjoys war.

Everyone of them hated it, but it has to be done so that we can be free enough to do this?

The southern indiana american legion post visited 7 cemeteries in the area -- -- shooting off a 21-salute and playing the taps at each site.