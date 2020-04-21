Russian miniature artist puts masks on insects

Creepy crawlies get face coverings Russian artist Anatoly Konenko is making custom-fit masks for //a grasshopper, a dragonfly, and a crab// (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) MINIATURE ARTIST, ANATOLY KONENKO, SAYING: "Now, in this difficult time, we must understand now that it is necessary to save not only people but also animals and insects.

Therefore, today I made a series of miniature masks, in order to draw your attention to the fact that insects need to be saved, and we don't have to forget about them." Koneko is famed for his miniatures once holding a Guinness World Record for the world's smallest book