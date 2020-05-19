Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:50s - Published 28 minutes ago Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this LisaD RT @BeachPretzel2: GOOD!! Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park ‘Karen’ For Making False Report: https://t.co/XV8NP2Bmz2 31 seconds ago Joy L. Whidden RT @wadibig: Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report https://t.co/Shn1EhInIX 7 minutes ago @WADIBIG Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report https://t.co/Shn1EhInIX 12 minutes ago Dwayne Daniels II Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False ... https://t.co/GJJheN9tYv via @YouTube 14 minutes ago Rachelle A Potts Lock her up. I'm tired of this hate. https://t.co/3zCrbLbsPf 20 minutes ago Jonae Grinage RT @CBSDFW: State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatene… 22 minutes ago