Americans Say They Are
Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' Isolation is causing
many to put on weight.
Reality star Kim Kardashian even admitted that
she's gained a "few pounds" while staying inside.
Kim Kardashian, via YouTube According to 'USA Today,' American Heart Association and Mayo Clinic dietitians have confirmed the link between quarantine and gaining weight.
In new polls conducted by WebMD, a
four to six-pound gain was reported
by 34 percent of participants.
Among the causes are lack of exercise
at the gym, boredom and anxiety.
Dietitian Carli Liguori, via 'USA Today' Liguori adds that most are probably packing
on three to five additional pounds.
Dietitian Carli Liguori,
via 'USA Today' Registered pediatric dietitian Susan Wilson says
being at home all the time has affected
people's eating patterns.
She adds that it is a positive sign
people are cooking more since its a
healthier option than restaurant food.
Americans are also receiving praise from
dietitians for meal and snack preparation.