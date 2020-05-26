Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' Isolation is causing many to put on weight.

Reality star Kim Kardashian even admitted that she's gained a "few pounds" while staying inside.

Kim Kardashian, via YouTube According to 'USA Today,' American Heart Association and Mayo Clinic dietitians have confirmed the link between quarantine and gaining weight.

In new polls conducted by WebMD, a four to six-pound gain was reported by 34 percent of participants.

Among the causes are lack of exercise at the gym, boredom and anxiety.

Dietitian Carli Liguori, via 'USA Today' Liguori adds that most are probably packing on three to five additional pounds.

Dietitian Carli Liguori, via 'USA Today' Registered pediatric dietitian Susan Wilson says being at home all the time has affected people's eating patterns.

She adds that it is a positive sign people are cooking more since its a healthier option than restaurant food.

Americans are also receiving praise from dietitians for meal and snack preparation.