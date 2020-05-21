People are mad at Chrissy Teigen for wishing them a happy Memorial Day

People will get mad at Chrissy Teigenabout anything — truly.On May 25, the “Cravings” author took to Twitterto wish everyone a happy Memorial Day.“Happy Memorial Day from our monsters toyours,” she wrote, the “monsters” in the tweetreferring to her children Luna and Miles.Though Chrissy seemingly had no intention ofstirring controversy with her tweet, manypeople thought it was rude of her to put a“happy” in front of “Memorial Day”.which is a holiday meant to honor the men and womenwho lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.“Today is not the day to say ‘Happy Memorial Day,'”one person said.

“Respectfully, it is not a day of‘happy.’ It’s about memorializing our lost [heroes]”.“Please don’t say Happy Memorial Day – it’s a dayof mourning, not celebration,” another user added.“It is not a happy holiday – what kind ofmorbid nonsense is this?

It’s like sayingHappy 9/11,” they continued.“Happy [is] perhaps not the rightword,” a third person commented.In response to all the criticism, Teigen notedthat “everyone says happy Memorial Day”.“Because people made the ultimate sacrificefor us to celebrate this day, together, withthem in mind,” she added.

“F***** s***”