Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:47s - Published 58 minutes ago Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says With the weather hot and sunny, you might be thinking a great way to cool off is at the local beach or pool. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will these popular summer activities be considered safe? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic Lockdown



A day at the pool? This is what the “new normal” looks like at a sporting club in Rome as Italy reopens some locations ahead of the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:42 Published 8 hours ago Risk level of certain activities



You have a low risk of catching the coronavirus in pools and beaches. The CDC is still encouraging social distancing while in the water, however other Memorial Day activities are a little riskier. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago