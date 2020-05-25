Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says

Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says

With the weather hot and sunny, you might be thinking a great way to cool off is at the local beach or pool.

But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will these popular summer activities be considered safe?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic Lockdown [Video]

This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic Lockdown

A day at the pool? This is what the “new normal” looks like at a sporting club in Rome as Italy reopens some locations ahead of the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:42Published
Risk level of certain activities [Video]

Risk level of certain activities

You have a low risk of catching the coronavirus in pools and beaches. The CDC is still encouraging social distancing while in the water, however other Memorial Day activities are a little riskier.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published