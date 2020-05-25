Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert says

With the weather hot and sunny, you might be thinking a great way to cool off is at the local beach or pool.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will these popular summer activities be considered safe?
This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic LockdownA day at the pool? This is what the “new normal” looks like at a sporting club in Rome as Italy reopens some locations ahead of the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Risk level of certain activitiesYou have a low risk of catching the coronavirus in pools and beaches. The CDC is still encouraging social distancing while in the water, however other Memorial Day activities are a little riskier.