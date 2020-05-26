'Swimming In A Pool Is Definitely Safe': Experts Say Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 In An Outdoor Pool Is Low

Although community pools across the county remain closed under state orders, experts, including L.A.
County's public health director, say if done right, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in an outdoor pool is low.
Storming Seas 'Swimming In A Pool Is Definitely Safe': Experts Say Risk Of Contracting... https://t.co/wQobT7OzsQ via @YouTube 37 minutes ago
Jacob Wolf @RealRawStanky I loved swimming when I first moved to Austin in 2015. I desperately want to jump in the pool right… https://t.co/rOz9Mcta43 1 week ago
Ask Dr. Nandi: Outdoor swimming pools are not a high COVID-19 risk, expert saysWith the weather hot and sunny, you might be thinking a great way to cool off is at the local beach or pool. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will these popular summer activities be considered..
This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic LockdownA day at the pool? This is what the “new normal” looks like at a sporting club in Rome as Italy reopens some locations ahead of the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.