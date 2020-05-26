'Swimming In A Pool Is Definitely Safe': Experts Say Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 In An Outdoor Pool Is Low Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:29s - Published 25 minutes ago 'Swimming In A Pool Is Definitely Safe': Experts Say Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 In An Outdoor Pool Is Low Although community pools across the county remain closed under state orders, experts, including L.A. County's public health director, say if done right, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in an outdoor pool is low. 0

