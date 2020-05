The former glamour model had a high-profile romance with the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker from 2004 to 2009.



Related videos from verified sources Katie Price wanted to stay with Peter Andre 'forever'



Katie Price wanted to stay with Peter Andre 'forever' The former glamour model had a high-profile romance with the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker from 2004 to 2009, but their marriage met its bitter end.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago Katie Price to take voluntary drug tests to prove sobriety



Katie Price will voluntarily do drug tests every few months to "build trust" with the father of her children and prove her commitment to her sobriety. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago