Amid Criticism, Trump Says Obama 'Caught Playing Golf'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published
President Trump slammed former President Obama.

Amid criticism over playing golf during the coronavirus outbreak, president trump tweeted tuesday: http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/30048 Didn't Obama, whose Administration has now been caught cold illegally spying on the Trump campaign, recently also get caught playing golf on a course in Virginia, despite his wife Michelle urging people to stay home, before and after his round, in a major public service message?

Https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265366451306803201 (slide A total double standard.

The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media!

Https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265366452170829824

