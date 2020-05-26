Maritime and Seafood Museum’s ‘Sea-N-Sail’ Adventure Camp to launch

- the maritime & seafood industry- museum in biloxi is about - to launch its annual sea-n-sail- adventure camp starting next- week!

- registration for this fun,- educational camp is already - underway and is filling up fast- this is a day camp that is- designed to bring about a - greater - awareness of the mississippi- gulf coast's history and- maritime heritage through a - variety of fun- and educational activities.

- camp consists of a week of- activities and is open to six-t- 12-year old students.

- - corey christy, outreach - coordinator,- maritime & seafood industry - museum: " it's a lot of fun.

We - - - from 8 am to 4 pm everyday, and- that's all week for the kids.

W- go fishing.

We go sailing.

We g- out to- horn island for the older kids.- we go to deer island for the- younger kids.

We go - fishing.

We go to mobile for th- exploreum.

We go to lynn- meadows.

We - go to imms, so we just keep it- action packed and fun all week.- the week long camps begin on- - - - june 1st.

For more information- or to sign your child up, call- 228-435-6320 or head on over to- - - - outreach-museum-dot-org.

There- are only a few more spots - available,