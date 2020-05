Army turns to esports as new recruiting method

So, its e-sports team has been stepping in to fill the gap.

The Army hasn't been able to do in-person recruiting at events because of the pandemic.

SO ITS E-SPORTSTEAM HAS BEENSTEPPING IN TO FILLTHE GAP.NBC26 TODAYANCHOR BROOKEHAFS REPORTS.THE TEAM HAS BEENRUNNING ANDSPONSORING ONLINETOURNAMENTSDURING THEPANDEMIC.THIS IS A SHIFTFROM THEIR EFFORTSLAST YEAR GOING TOVIDEO GAMINGCONVENTIONSACROSS THECOUNTRY.THEY SAY THEONLINETOURNAMENTS GETTHE WORD OUTABOUT ARMYOPPORTUNITIES..

ANDTHEN A RECRUITERCAN FOLLOW UP WITHPEOPLE PLAYING.IT'S ALSOATTRACTING PEOPLEWHO MAY NOT HAVECONSIDERED JOININGTHE MILITARY."when we're streaming ondifferent platforms liketwitch or mixer or youtubeor even facebook you'regonna see morefrequency of that forsoldiers showcasing theirskillsets in differentgames.

Or playing a gamejust casually for anyone tocome in and have aconversation."THE SOLDERS ONTHE ARMY E-SPORTSTEAM ARE ASSIGNEDTO DO THIS AS THEIRFULL-TIME JOB IN THEMILITARY FOR UP TOTHREE YEARS.AS THEY WORK TORECRUIT MOREPEOPLE..

ONE THINGTHAT'S HELPING MAKEUP FOR THE CURRENTSHORTFALL-- IS THENUMBER OF PEOPLEWHO ARE CHOOSINGTO EXTEND THEIRTIME WITH THEMILITARY.THE ARMYRECENTLY EXCEEDEDITS RETENTION GOAL.BROOKE HAFS.NBC26.