Teacher of the year

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Teacher of the year
Awarding educators through distance learning
Teacher of the year

All school year?

Kimt news three honors teachers with our weekly golden apple award.

Every may?

One of the winners is named teacher of the year.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us.xxx for chris fernholz?

Teaching runs in the family.

"my dad was a teacher, and i've learned a lot from him."

Chris takes what he learned from his dad?

And uses it in his own classroom at kasso?

Mantorville high school?

Where he teaches businesses classes.

"i think the kids get into it because it's applicable to their life.

They understand that they're gonna have to manage money and handle money, and so we talk about debt, we talk about paying cash for college."

When we first honored chris with our golden apple award back in january?

Nobody had any idea that in just a matter of weeks the coronavirus pandemic would turn our lives upside down.

Chris has taken on the challenge of distance learning teaching students remotely from his home?

And teaching them an important lesson.

" throughout life we have to make adjustments.

Things change and circumstances change.

And we have to be able to role with those punches and adjust and modify what we're doing.

And i think for the most part the students have done that."

Congratulatio ns to chris fernholz?

Our golden apple teacher of the year.

"it's an honor to be recognized by the students and to be recommended by the students, to see that i'm having an impact on them."

Raquel hellman, kimt news




