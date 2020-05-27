Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 06:27s - Published
Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump.

There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara Swisher, New York Time Op-Ed contributor and co-founding editor of Recode in this video interview with Beet.TV Swisher wrote in today's Times today the need or Twitter to control offensive Tweets from the president.

In addition to removing offensive Tweets, she suggests that Twitter create content board along the lines of Facebook.

Late the afternoon, Twitter announced it would identify posts that are to be fact checked.

In our interview, she called the labeling process "onerous and naive" on a scaled basis.

But it could work "surgically," she adds.

While Swisher says how much she admires the "beautiful complex organism" that is Twitter, she implores Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to fix the Twitter from being "not good in many places and especially in the hands of Donald Trump."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vontent

Vontent Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work https://t.co/ooQXMr9ChR https://t.co/qBmHrwY467 22 minutes ago

DragonForce_One

Dragonforce_One Kara Swisher should change her name to 'Karen' as she tries to intimidate Jack Dorsey into Removing Trump Tweets… https://t.co/QL3OWuBkKo 5 hours ago

onlyalishak

Alisha is always already at home RT @donniejsackey: @morningmika read this letter on Morning Joe this morning. It's a powerful letter and Kara Swisher's NYT piece is just a… 10 hours ago

donniejsackey

Donnie J. Sackey @morningmika read this letter on Morning Joe this morning. It's a powerful letter and Kara Swisher's NYT piece is j… https://t.co/7eGebqaaBc 12 hours ago

yellowball13

eleanor nober RT @dsherman2407: A must read from Kara Swisher calling on @Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, to remove the utterly disgusting and false tweets of… 12 hours ago

hopevalley58

[email protected] RT @hopevalley58: @morningmika I am going to write to Jack Dorsey and demand that you and Joe Scarborough be banned from Twitter. I don't l… 12 hours ago

hopevalley58

[email protected] @morningmika I am going to write to Jack Dorsey and demand that you and Joe Scarborough be banned from Twitter. I d… https://t.co/pm3qw4rPHY 12 hours ago

dsherman2407

Dianne Sherman A must read from Kara Swisher calling on @Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, to remove the utterly disgusting and false twee… https://t.co/QhV2eTw8yG 12 hours ago