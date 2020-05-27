Sound Start Babies is helping children overcome hearing loss

Sound Start Babies Foundation, a New Jersey nonprofit, is dedicated to helping babies with hearing loss during critical years of their brain development.

The foundation, raises money exclusively for the Sound Start Babies Program and provides infants with an early intervention program led by educators and pediatric hearing loss professionals.

Through virtual classes and programs, the Sound Start Babies team is also giving these young children a sense of normalcy by allowing them to interact with their teachers and friends online.