Out of state GoFundMe raises thousands for Fishin Franks Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:24s - Published 37 minutes ago Out of state GoFundMe raises thousands for Fishin Franks Out of state GoFundMe raises thousands for Fishin Franks. Fox 4 spoke to Ohio man behind the the fundraiser. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Out of state GoFundMe raises thousands for Fishin Franks FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TOAPPLY, VISIT LEE F-L CARES DOTCOSUPPORT FOR A PORT CHARLOTTEBAIT AND TACKLE SHOP -- CALLEDFISHIN FRANKS-- CONTINUES TOPOUR IN FROM ACROSS SOUTHWESTFLORIDA -- AND EVEN FROM ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.THAT SHOP AND ANOTHER BUSINESSOFF OF U-S 41 WERE DESTROYEDAFTER A CAR RAMMED INTO THEIRBUILDING EARLY SUNDAY MORNINTONIGHT FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNEINTRODUCES US TO A MAN WHO*DOESN’T EVEN LIVE IN OUR STATE-- BUT SAID HE HAD TO STEP IN TOHELP THE OWNER OF FISHIN FRANKSRECOVER-- AFTER LOSINGEVERYTHING.(:30-34)"It’s a miracle nobody wasthere."CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT FISHINFRANKS BAIT AND TACKLE SHOP --WAS SUPPOSED TO OPEN JUST A FEWHOURS *AFTER A CAR PLOWED INTOIT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING --MIRACULOUS MAY BE RIGHT...."Now we don’t what to do."AND WHILE LIVES WHERE SPARED --THE OWNER TOLD FOX 4 ON SUNDAY-- A LIFETIME OF MEMORIES ANDHARD WORK -- WERE NOT."People from all come in fromall over the world over thedecades."ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE -- IS TOMMWILKINSON."They’ve always treated me likea good friend or like family."HE’S BEEN VISITING THE PORTCHARLOTTE SHOP FOR YEARS WITHIS FAMILY --"My jaw hit the floor.BUT AFTER SEEING VIDEO OF THEDESTROYED BUSINESS SUNDAY -- HSTARTED A GOFUNDME-- ALL THE WAYFROM AKRON, OHIO WHERE HE LIVES-- TO HELP OUT..."My goal was to raise as much asto raise as much as I could, asclose to five thousand dollarsas possible."WILKINSON SAYS HIS PLAN WASMATCH ANYTHING UP TO FIVETHOUSAND DOLLARS THAT WASRAISED.AND WHILE HE’S STILL PLANNING TODO THAT -- IN 48 hours-- THEPAGE HAS RAISED MORE THAN14-THOUSAND DOLLARS.WILKINSON SAYS WHEN YOU LOOK ATHE SUCCESS OF THE GOFUNDME --OF EVEN THIS FACEBOOK PAGECALLED "REBUILDING FISHIN FRANKS-- WHICH IS ORGANZING EFFORTS TOGET FRANK BACK ON HIS FEET --YOU CAN SEE THE TRUE IMPACFRANK HAS HAD ON OTHERS."It just goes to show how manylives Frank had touched and thestaff there that he had touchedand the staff there that hehas."IN PORT CHARLOTTE, ROCHELLALLLEYNE, FOX 4, IYC.F-H-P- STILL HAS NOT RELEASETHE NAME OF THE DRIVER WHOCA





You Might Like

Tweets about this Rochelle Alleyne Support for Fishin Franks is pouring in...even from out of state! https://t.co/qkVm60ixaD 52 minutes ago