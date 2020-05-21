Global  

NHL unveils plan to return to ice, no more games at Amalie Arena for 2019-2020 season

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published
NHL unveiled its plan to return to ice.
WSBT

WSBT NEW: The NHL will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of… https://t.co/yzF1mjAyke 6 minutes ago

max_sprout

Sprout Max New Deadspin Post: NHL Unveils Plan To Return, With A Few Questions Left Out There Like When, Where And How? https://t.co/aSvz65gqsf 34 minutes ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News RT @HaleyBullNews: Who is missing hockey?! The NHL is announcing its return to play plan (though no dates are set). The Lightning would pla… 38 minutes ago

HaleyBullNews

Haley Bull Who is missing hockey?! The NHL is announcing its return to play plan (though no dates are set). The Lightning woul… https://t.co/gz4pfIMFSm 51 minutes ago

markbrownradio

Mark Brown RT @BlackburnEssex: The NHL will scrap the rest of the regular season and move to a special 24-team format, the league announced Tuesday af… 1 hour ago

HCsports_

Herald-Citizen Sports Local sports are coming back. PCSB announces Phase 1 of plan @anchorsofuhs @CHS_Brigade @HBD_QB @Baseball_UHS… https://t.co/ddLfNBZcQQ 2 hours ago

sportswatch

Neil Best RT @GreggHenglein: Wednesday's @NewsdaySports cover: CUT FASTBALL Union unhappy with #MLB's sliding scale proposal for player salaries in… 2 hours ago

TomGazzola

Tom Gazzola RT @LockedOnOilers: Gary Bettman unveils the NHL's Return To Play Plan as the league targets the summer to resume action. @TomGazzola takes… 2 hours ago


Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In Playoffs [Video]

Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In Playoffs

The Blackhawks could soon be heading back to the ice. CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:24Published
If the NHL resumes play, Nashville wants to be a host city for games [Video]

If the NHL resumes play, Nashville wants to be a host city for games

A new, potential plan from the NHL could bring hockey back to your TV. Monday, the NHL Commissioner announced they were looking to pick eight or nine cities across North America that would host..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published