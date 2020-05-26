Manhunt Continues For UConn Student Suspected Of Killing 2 People

The multi-state manhunt continues for Peter Manfredonia, a Connecticut college students suspected of killing two people and kidnapping a third; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
🇺🇸 Dr. Fkn Conservative 🇺🇸 RT @AgendaFreeTV: Manhunt Continues for UConn Student - LIVE UPDATE https://t.co/bqVaPNjj9p 7 hours ago
MirandaHester Manhunt continues in Pa. for UConn student accused in Connecticut homicides https://t.co/MMbTYPDrih via @69News 7 hours ago
sara ⋆ RT @NBC10_Tamara: The manhunt for UConn student #PeterManfredonia continues.
The Newtown native is accused of murder, kidnapping & home in… 9 hours ago
WFSB Channel 3 OUR BIG STORY: A multi-state manhunt continues for a UConn student accused of going on a killing spree. Join us f… https://t.co/3oVDk6GqoN 9 hours ago
c4th¥ ³³º¹ RT @NBCConnecticut: Photos: The manhunt continues for Peter Manfredonia, the UConn student suspected in connection with two homicides. a ho… 9 hours ago
AvaHarlow RT @WKRG: ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police in multiple states are still searching for UConn student Peter Manfredonia who is wanted for killing… 10 hours ago
WKRG ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police in multiple states are still searching for UConn student Peter Manfredonia who is wante… https://t.co/wdl0Ksy86j 11 hours ago
Scam Likely III The manhunt continues for a University of Connecticut student wanted for multiple murders. They're hoping he'll sur… https://t.co/FN3swSdys7 12 hours ago
Lawyer For Family Of UConn Student Pleads For Him To Surrender As Manhunt ContinuesThe FBI has joined the urgent manhunt for a UConn senior who is suspected in two murders. The family's lawyer is pleading for him to surrender.
Search Continues For UConn Murder SuspectA multi-state manhunt is underway for a UConn student wanted for two murders.